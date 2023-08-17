Transfer News: Ten Hag Wants Greenwood Reunion, Liverpool Set To Sign Wataru Endo

Ten Hag Wants Greenwood Reunion

Erik Ten Hag is understood to be open to bringing Mason Greenwood back in his Manchester United squad.

He believes the club have a duty of care to a player who has been with them since he was a boy and not found guilty of anything in a court of law. (Source: Tele Football)

Liverpool Set To Sign Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo is set to join Liverpool from Stuttgart for a fee of around €18m.

Personal terms are already agreed and he’ll undergo his medical tomorrow. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Bailly Will Leave Man United In The Summer

Eric Bailly and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the defender to leave for free this summer.

Fulham are interested alongside Saudi and Turkish clubs. (Source: RMC Sport)

Joao Felix To Terminate Atletico Madrid Contract

João Félíx has reportedly decided to terminate his contract with Atlético Madrid. (Source: la Sexta TV)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Santi Cazorla has joined his boyhood club Real Oviedo on a one-year deal.

The 38-year old has agreed a contract on the minimum wage set by La Liga 2. (Source: Real Oviedo)

OFFICIAL: Wolfsburg have signed Lovro Majer from Stade Rennes. €30M fee + €5m add ons. Contract until June 2028. (Source: VfL_Wolfsburg)

