Transfer News: Telles to follow Ronaldo out of Man Utd to Al-Nassr, Arsenal Eye Kudus

Telles to follow Ronaldo out of Man Utd to Al-Nassr

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement to sell Alex Telles to Al-Nassr, according to Press Association. The 30-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Porto in October 2020 but has been unable to usurp first-choice left-back Luke Shaw.

Tyrell Malacia’s arrival saw Telles fall further down the pecking order and led him to spend the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League. United had always been keen to sell the Brazil international upon his return and a move to Saudi Arabia is now on the cards.

It is understood talks with Al Nassr – home of former United star Cristiano Ronaldo – are progressing as a deal for around four million euros (£3.4m) edges closer.

Arsenal Eye Kudus

Arsenal are interested in Ajax’s £40million-rated midfielder Mohammed Kudus but are focusing on trimming Mikel Arteta’s squad before adding to their £200m recruitment spree.

Celtic interested in Egypt international Reda

Celtic are one of a number of clubs in Europe interested in Egyptian international Mohamed Reda. It’s understood initial contact has been made and the Hoops are weighing up making an offer for the Future FC midfielder.

Reda, 22, is predominantly a central midfielder, but can also play further forward in attack. Celtic are also keen on Gremio forward Ferreira.

The 25-year-old has 18 months left on his contract at the Brazilian Serie A club and can play on either wing.

Harvey Barnes close to joining Newcastle United

As per Tom Collomosse, Harvey Barnes is edging closer to a move to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United for a reported fee of around £35-40 million ($46-50m). The deal could be finalized around the end of this week if negotiations run smoothly.

