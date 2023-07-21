Transfer News: Super Eagles Player ‘Ola Aina’ Undergoing Medical, Aubameyang Joins Marseille

Super Eagles Player ‘Ola Aina’ Undergoing Medical

Nigerian star footballer Ola Aina is reportedly close to agreeing to a two-year contract with Nottingham Forest, according to Fabrizio Romano. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Super Eagles defender is undergoing his Nottingham Forest medical.

With this agreement, the top player would sign a contract that would keep him from becoming a free agent until June 2026.

Aubameyang Joins Marseille

Chelsea has completed an official deal with Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille that has seen top striker Aubameyang join them on a 3 year deal. The striker would be hoping to hit the ground running at Olympique Marseille after a poor spell at Stanford Bridge.

AC Milan Close To Signing Chukwueze

According to Fabrizio Romano, Serie A side AC Milan are close to completing a move for Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze. Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that both parties are discussing on final details/bonuses as a €20m fixed fee plus add-ons being negotiated.

ThousandWords (

)