Transfer news: Star player undergoing Chelsea’s medical; Real Madrid wants Jude Bellingham

Star player undergoing Chelsea’s medical

Noni Madueke is currently undergoing his medical test at London. Paperwork has been sign Chelsea paid a fee of €35m, contract last until June 2029. Madueke would be announced as Chelsea new signing few hours from now.

Real Madrid wants Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid and Liverpool wants Jude Bellingham is reportedly in talks with the Reds having made the Spanish side aware of the developments regarding his future.

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, his entourage have told Real that they are in discussions with Liverpool but as of yet there is no favourites for his services.

Dapo Afolayan joins St Pauli

St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a two-month break on Friday.

Tottenham make Zaniolo loan bid

Tottenham have revived their interest in Roma playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo following a fresh loan bid for the Italian international.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims Spurs have gone back in with another offer after seeing a proposal rejected last summer by Jose Mourinho’s side.

Zaniolo is out of contract in 2024 and talks over a new deal have failed to bear fruit thus far.

