SPORT

Transfer News: Spurs make u-turn on Kane deal; Caicedo set for Liverpool medical

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Spurs make U-turn on Kane deal

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly hindering Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich and have revoked his permission to fly to Germany to complete his medical at the Allianz Arena. Initial reports stated that the 30 year old had been granted approval by the club to complete his move to Bayern Munich on Thursday night, bit it now appear the London side want to re-negotiate

Source: Daily Express

Caicedo set for Liverpool medical

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Moises Caicedo and he is bound to undergo Liverpool medical today. Brighton will receive a British record price of £111m and the Ecuadorian will become the third most expensive player in history.

Source: @alex_crook

Casadei to undergo Leicester medical

Cesare Casadei will undergo medical today as new Leicester City player on loan deal from Chelsea. Agreement was reached on Tuesday and now being finalised between all parties.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

BSfutbol (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Two Things Pochenttino Should Do To Guarantee Chelsea’s Winning Against Liverpool

36 seconds ago

Photos Of Some Clubs Complete Set Of Kit For The New Season And My Personal Rating Of Them

13 mins ago

How Chelsea’s Excessive Buying Deprived Them Of The Opportunity To Sign Caicedo.

35 mins ago

7 Records Erling Haaland Can Break This Season After Astonishing EPL Debut Campaign

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button