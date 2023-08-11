Transfer News: Spurs make u-turn on Kane deal; Caicedo set for Liverpool medical

Spurs make U-turn on Kane deal

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly hindering Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich and have revoked his permission to fly to Germany to complete his medical at the Allianz Arena. Initial reports stated that the 30 year old had been granted approval by the club to complete his move to Bayern Munich on Thursday night, bit it now appear the London side want to re-negotiate

Source: Daily Express

Caicedo set for Liverpool medical

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Moises Caicedo and he is bound to undergo Liverpool medical today. Brighton will receive a British record price of £111m and the Ecuadorian will become the third most expensive player in history.

Source: @alex_crook

Casadei to undergo Leicester medical

Cesare Casadei will undergo medical today as new Leicester City player on loan deal from Chelsea. Agreement was reached on Tuesday and now being finalised between all parties.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

