Transfer News: Sofyan Amrabat unlikely to join Man United; Chelsea end interest in Johnson

Sofyan Amrabat unlikely to join Man Utd

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is unlikely to join Manchester United before the transfer window closes, according to Manchester Evening . The Morocco international has been linked with United over the past couple of months, and Fabrizio Romano recently said that the midfielder is waiting for the club. United received a big boost yesterday with Fiorentina willing to consider an initial loan deal, but M.E.N claim that he is one of 10 midfielders that the club have tracked. Furthermore, the interest in the midfielder has been ‘overstated’ in the Italian media. If Amrabat does leave Fiorentina this summer, it is ‘unlikely’ to be for United.

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

Chelsea end Johnson interest

Chelsea have opened the door to Tottenham to complete a deal for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson. The Blues were initially linked with a move for the Welshman after failing to complete a deal for Palace star Michael Olise. However, according to Sky Sports, the Blues have cooled their interest as they did not want to pay any more than £40m for him.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Ounahi up for grabs

Clubs in England and Spain are keeping tabs on Moroccan World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, according to Foot Mercato. The 23-year-old was in high demand following last year’s tournament in Qatar, and he ultimately ended up ditching Angers for Marseille. But Ounahi has fallen out of favour with his new club. The silky midfielder has made only eight Ligue 1 appearances for OM since signing in January this year.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

