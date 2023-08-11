Transfer News: Slonina close to joining Eupen, Man Utd midfielder, Fred accepts to join Fenerbahçe.

Slonina close to joining Eupen.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Slonina is close to joining Belgian side, Eupen on a loan move from Chelsea until June 2024. The young American goalkeeper will arrive in Belgium soon in order to finalize the loan move.

Man Utd midfielder, Fred accepts to join Fenerbahçe.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United midfielder, Fred have accepted to join Turkish Club, Fenerbahçe. A fee of €10m plus €5m add-ons have been agreed between both clubs for the talented midfielder. The deal will soon been completed after green light from the player was granted today.

Aston Villa in talks to sign Zaniolo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Aston Villa are in talks with Italian Club, Roma to sign their player, Zaniolo. Roma want the move to be on loan with an option to buy. The Italian midfielder is keen on joining the EPL side. Turkish Club, Galatasaray were also interested in signing the midfielder from Roma but no concrete agreement.

