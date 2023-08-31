Transfer News: Sergio Undergoing Manchester United Medical, Bakayoko Joins Lorient

Sergio Undergoing Manchester United Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sergio Reguilón is close to completing a move to Manchester United. Fabrizio reports that agreement is in place with Tottenham for a loan deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he is undergoing his medical tests. The deal also includes a clause to break the loan deal in January.

Bakayoko Joins Lorient

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, former Chelsea player Tiémoué Bakayoko has joined Lorient on a two-year deal.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder was available as free agent this summer and has now sealed a move to the French side.

Update On Youssouf Fofana

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Serie A side Inter Milan approached AS Monaco to ask for a loan deal with buy option clause for French top player Youssouf Fofana.

Manchester United also asked for the same conditions.

Rsports states that AS Monaco rejected both approaches from Manchester United and Inter Milan as they don’t want to let Fofana leave on loan.

