Transfer News: Sean Maguire completes move to join Carlisle United; Arsenal agree deal to sell Awe

Maguire completes move to join Carlisle United

Carlisle United have signed former Preston North End forward Maguire on a one-year deal. The 29-year-old – who won the last of his 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland in 2020 – is Paul Simpson’s eighth new arrival this summer. A run of 54 goals in 74 games for Cork earned him a move to Deepdale in 2017.

SOURCE: BBC

Arsenal agree deal to sell Awe

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Southampton for young Gunners’ defender Zach Awe. According to the Telegraph, the 19-year-old is set to move to St Mary’s after a compensation package was agreed between the two clubs. The Saints are said to have beaten off strong competition to sign him with Huddersfield and Leicester among the sides to have been credited with an interest in the past. Awe has been part of Arsenal’s youth setup since 2012. He was handed a place on the bench for the senior side in a Premier League clash against Wolves in February 2022 but did not manage to make an appearance before his release.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Laporte could leave if Gvardiol signs

Manchester City are expected to let Aymeric Laporte move on if they land Josko Gvardiol, The BBC reports. RB Leipzig are believed to have a deadline for the sale of Gvardiol, and are not budging on their £87m asking price. Leipzig hailed the Croatian as “one of the best defensive talents in Europe” when they signed him as a teenager in 2020.

SOURCE: BBC

