Transfer News: Sanchez signs as new Inter player, Chelsea winger, Hudson-Odoi wanted by Nottingham.

Sanchez signs as new Inter player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sanchez have signed as a new Inter player as a free agent after expiration of his contract with Olympique Marseille. The Chile forward is back to the Italian club on a short term deal after spending last season in France.

Chelsea winger, Hudson-Odoi wanted by Nottingham.

A verified sports site, Sky Sports revealed that Chelsea winger, Hudson Odoi is wanted by Nottingham on a permanent deal. Both clubs are discussing to strike out an agreement in order to finalize the deal. Hudson Odoi is currently out from Chelsea’s plan and will 100% leave the Club this summer.

Andrey Santos officially leaves Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Brazilian midfielder, Andrey Santos have officially left Chelsea on a loan move to Nottingham Forest. The 19 year old will be back to the Club next year as no buy option clause was included in the deal. Santos will wear jersey number 12 in Nottingham Forest.

Sportsmannie (

)