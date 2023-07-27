Transfer News: Samuel Chukwueze Completes AC Milan Move, Chelsea Agree £40million For Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea target Samuel Chukwueze completes AC Milan move

According to GOAL, Chelsea target and Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze has completed his switch from Villarreal to AC Milan and will wear the No.21 shirt at the San Siro.

Chelsea Agree £40m For Mohammed Kudus

According to Football insider, Chelsea have agreed a deal of £40m for Mohammed Kudus. Much of the focus at Chelsea in the last few weeks has been on Premier league star player Moises Caicedo. According to Football Insider Chelsea have struck a £40m deal with the Ajax and are close to agreeing personal terms with the talented attacking midfielder.

United favourites to sign Hojlund this summer

According to the latest news from Skysport, United are the favourites to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund this summer. The Danish striker is one of the striking targets United have pinpointed this summer in their bid to reinforce their options at centre forward, and Old Trafford is tipped to be his next destination.

New Caicedo bid rejected

According to GOAL, Brighton have turned down another bid from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The offer, said to be arround £80m, was rejected out of hand by the Seagulls, who want closer to £100m for the Ecuadorian.

Galatasaray continue Fred pursuit

According reports from the Mirror, Turkish giants Galatasaray are still hoping to strike a deal with Manchester United for Fred.

The Brazilian midfielder could be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer and has already been linked with a move to Fulham.

Galatasaray, though, are bidding to lure Fred away from the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Bassey heads for Fulham medical

TalkSPORT reported that, Ajax defender Calvin Bassey is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed £18million switch to Fulham. The former Rangers ace is set to link up with Marco Silva’s side after falling out of favour in Amsterdam. And talkSPORT are reporting that a deal is now close to completion.

DONE DEAL: FC Copenhagen complete Elyounoussi signing

According to GOAL, FC Copenhagen have signed Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi until the summer of 2027.

The 28-year-old forward most recently played with Southampton and moves to FCK on a free transfer.

DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Radu

According to 90min, Bournemouth have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Andrei Radu on a loan deal

The Romania international, 26, joins from Inter Milan after finishing last season on loan in France with Auxerre.

