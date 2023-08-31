Transfer News: Sam Greenwood joins Middlesbrough on loan; Man United interested in Joao Neves

Greenwood joins Middlesbrough on loan

Leeds United midfielder Greenwood has joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed. The 21-year-old joined Leeds from Arsenal three years ago and has gone on to make 35 senior appearances for the Whites, scoring one goal and providing five assists. His only goal for the club was a stunning curling effort in last November’s dramatic 4-3 home win over Bournemouth.

SOURCE: Yorkshire Evening Post

Man Utd interested in Benfica youngster

Manchester United have made Benfica aware of their interest in the Portuguese side’s teenage midfielder Joao Neves. The talented 18-year-old broke through into the first-team ranks of the Lisbon giants in the second half of last season. Neves has gone on to make 24 appearances for Benfica and has started three of the side’s four matches this campaign – including their Portuguese Super Cup clash against Porto.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Abdul Fatawu: Leicester City sign Sporting Lisbon winger on loan

Leicester have signed Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon. The 19-year-old has been capped 14 time and came off the bench in Ghana’s final group stage game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Fatawu joined Lisbon from Ghanaian side Dreams in 2022 and featured in their 1-1 Champions League draw at Tottenham.

SOURCE: BBC

