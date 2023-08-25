Transfer News: Salah to remain in Liverpool, Chelsea going to complete the signing of Petrovic today

Salah to remain in Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah with remain in Liverpool. There have been rumours of the Egyptian forward leaving to Saudi Arabian club, Al Ittihad. Liverpool coach stated clearly the Salah is not for sale and he is still committed to the project.

Chelsea going to complete the signing of Petrovic today.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are going to complete the signing of Petrovic today. The player is already in London to sign his contract as a new Chelsea player until June 2030. The Serbian goalkeeper completed medical tests yesterday and he would be unveiled ahead of Luton Town.

Joaquin Correa to travel to Marseille today to finalize move.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Joaquin Correa is going to travel to Marseille today in order to finalize his move to Inter Milan. The deal is done for a loan move for a fee of €2m. There will be an obligation to buy for €10m if Olympique Marseille qualifies for the 2024/2025 UCL.

