Transfer News: Sadio Mane To Earn £650k a Week At Al Nassr, Al Hilal Bid €140m To Napoli For Osimhen

Mane to earn £650k a week at Al Nassr

After agreeing to a £24 million agreement to buy him from Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane is scheduled to have a physical with Al Nassr on Monday, according to Sky Sports Germany.

While playing for the Saudi Arabian club, the former Liverpool winger would earn more than £34 million (€40 million) year tax-free. That is more than £650,000 a week, to be exact.

If Mane stays with the club to the end of his contract in 2027, he will make a total salary of almost £136 million.

Mane just joined Bayern last summer after moving from Anfield for £35 million. He’ll take the field with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Hilal bid €140m to Napoli for striker Osimhen

Another day, another eye-watering offer for a player from a Saudi Pro League club.

According to the Mirror, Al Hilal have made a bid worth £140m to Napoli for Victor Osimhen and they want to pay the striker a cool £850,000-per-week should he be the latest big name to commit to join a club in the upstart division.

But, according to reports from the Mirror, the Nigeria international’s agent has been at Napoli in the past 24 hours to discuss the potential of him making him the club’s best paid player with a new deal that could also include a very, very high release clause.

Brighton confirm Leonard loan

Brighton youngster Marc Leonard has signed a new deal with the club before immediately rejoining Northampton Town on loan, according to GOAL.

The Scotland under-21 international spent last season at Sixfields, missing just one league game.

Leonard, who joined Brighton from Hearts as a teenager, has extended his deal with the Premier League club until 2025 with a club option for an extra year.

Bayern ready to break transfer record for Kane

Bayern Munich are ready to break their transfer record to sign Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports ‘ Kaveh Solhekol.

Bayern’s record transfer is the €80m they paid Atletico Madrid for Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

They are prepared to pay more than that for Kane even though he has only 12 months left on his contract.

Sky Germany say Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Eric Neppe flew to London this morning for talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Sky Germany believe Bayern are confident Kane will be playing for them next season.

Sadio Mane leaving for Al Nassr for £30 million will help finance any move for Kane.

His £250,000 a week wages can also be re-invested on a new forward.

