Transfer News: Sadio Mane completed medicals with Al Nassr; Chelsea agree six-year deal with Colwill

Sadio Mane’s Move to Al Nassr:

In a shocking development, Sadio Mané, the talented Senegalese forward, has completed medical tests and is set to join Al Nassr. Despite his desire to stay at Bayern, the club decided to part ways with him this summer. Football enthusiasts will fondly remember his impressive performances in Europe.

Chelsea agree six-year deal with Colwill

Chelsea have agreed a new six-year contract in principle with academy graduate Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old defender made a major impression on loan at Brighton last year, with the Seagulls even launching a bid to sign him on a permanent deal earlier this summer. But The Athletic are now reporting that Colwill will put an end to speculation over his future by putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Chelsea in talks with Juventus over Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal

Chelsea and Juventus are in talks over a possible swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic. Fabrizio Romano reports that the proposed move would see Chelsea offer a fee plus Lukaku for Vlahovic, who Juventus are looking to sell this summer. The Blues had opted against making a move for Vlahovic earlier this month, but could now be persuaded to reconsider.

Man Utd monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation around OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Fabrizio Romano mentioned United’s interest in an interview with The United Stand: “I think Todibo remains one of the players they appreciate.” “People remember that we mentioned the French Market when my United were looking for a new centre back and he was one of them. “They’ve always been regularly following uh Todibo, who did very well with Nice, he’s one of the players they are tracking, and they had some contacts. “It was the end of May-beginning of June.”

