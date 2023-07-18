Transfer News: Ronaldo rules out Europe return; Chelsea Improve Their Bid For Caicedo

Ronaldo rules out Europe return

Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out a return to European football. He said, “I won’t return to European football, the door is completely closed”.

“I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality… only valid one is Premier League, they’re way ahead of all the other leagues”.

Chelsea Improve Their Bid For Caicedo

Chelsea had made an improved second offer for Moises Caicedo on Monday after £60m rejected by Brighton early June. Latest bid in writing worth £70m fixed; no add-ons. Brighton has turned down the offer again. The 21 year old midfielder wants Chelsea switch.

Man Utd to sell Martial

Erik ten Hag will seek to sell Anthony Martial this summer if the club manage to secure the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Ten Hag is keen to move on striker Anthony Martial this summer – the Frenchman has undergone another frustrating season without sustained form or fitness. The striker is a favourite of United co-chairman Joel Glazer but the boss is set to win the argument on cashing in. The club’s Glazer family owners previously blocked Jose Mourinho’s attempts to sell the forward, when the former boss tried to allow Martial to leave in a move to tempt then-Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic to Old Trafford. However, the club will listen to offers this summer.

Onana fee agreed

Man Utd have agreed a £43.9m fee plus £3.4m in add-ons with Inter Milan for the signing of Andre Onana, according to the Athletic. The goalkeeper could fly to Manchester for his medical but he may do elsewhere before joining up with United on the club’s pre-season tour of the U.S. No official announcement on Onana is not expected today.

