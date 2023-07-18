Transfer News: Ronaldo rules out Europe return, Bayern up asking price for Mane

Ronaldo rules out Europe return

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out a return to European football, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He said, “I won’t return to European football, the door is completely closed. I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality… only valid one is Premier League, they’re way ahead of all the other leagues”.

Bayern up asking price for Mane

Bayern Munich have upped their asking price for Sadio Mane because of interest from cash-rich Saudi clubs, according to Sky Sports in Germany. The Bundesliga champions initially quoted around £17m for the former Liverpool forward but are now asking for nearer £27m plus bonus payments.

Representatives from Al-Nassr, who remain under a transfer embargo, and Al-Ahli have already met with the 31-year-old’s representatives.

Mane is training as normal with Bayern and wants to go with the squad on their Asian tour, which includes games against Man City and Liverpool.

Colwill named on Chelsea pre-season tour

Levi Colwill has been named in Chelsea’s 29-player squad for their United States tour. The Blues defender has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Brighton and Liverpool said to be interested. But new manager Mauricio Pochettino has called on Colwill’s services for pre-season after his successful loan at Brighton last term, as well as his victorious England Under-21s Euro campaign.

Reece James reported feeling unwell on Monday morning so is not travelling as a precaution. The right-back will join up with the squad as soon as he’s better. Wesley Fofana has also not travelled due to a knee injury, which is currently being assessed. Marcus Bettinelli, Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja will also remain at Cobham as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Returning loanees Bashir Humphreys, Ian Maatsen and Cesare Casadei are all included by Pochettino.

Bidstrup leaves Brentford for RB Salzburg

Mads Bidstrup has joined Red Bull Salzburg on a permanent transfer from Brentford. The Denmark Under-21 midfielder makes the move to the Austrian side for an undisclosed fee. Bidstrup has been with Brentford since July 2020 and made 14 first-team appearances during his time in west London.

Al-Hilal make third offer for Fulham’s Mitrovic

Fulham have received a third bid from Al-Hilal for Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, the bid is €40 million (£34m/$45m) as reported by Ben Jacobs. The Cottagers had already rejected a €35 million (£30m/$39m) from Al-Hilal.

