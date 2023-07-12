Transfer News: Romeu Move To Barca Could Be Announced Today, Pogba Offered £128m Deal By Saudi Club

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Romeu Move To Barca Could Be Announced Today.

The signing of Oriol Romeu at Barcelona is only a matter of hours. An agreement between Girona and Barcelona has been reached for around €8m. The midfielder has been linked with Barcelona ever since Xavi identified him as a possible Busquets replacement.

(Source: @sport)

Pogba Offered £128m Deal By Saudi Club.

Paul Pogba is set to be offered £128m over a three year contract to join a club in Saudi Arabia. The midfielder made less than 10 appearances for Juventus last season due to injury and now, his future at the club remains uncertain due to his injury troubles. But a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards for the former Manchester United playmaker.

(Source: @Gazzetta_it)

FIFA Ban Al-Nassr From Registering New Players.

FIFA have BANNED Al-Nassr from registering new players for failing to pay add-ons owed to Leicester City as part of the Ahmed Musa deal.

(Source: JacobsBen)

