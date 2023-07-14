Transfer News: Romeu Move To Barca Could Be Announced Today; Dunk signs new Brighton deal

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Romeu Move To Barca Could Be Announced Today.

The signing of Oriol Romeu at Barcelona is only a matter of hours. An agreement between Girona and Barcelona has been reached for around €8m. The midfielder has been linked with Barcelona ever since Xavi identified him as a possible Busquets replacement.

Dunk signs new Brighton deal

Lewis Dunk has signed a new contract at Brighton until 2026.

The centre-back has been a stalwart at the back for the Seagulls in the last decade, having clocked over 400 appearances.

Roberto De Zerbi said: “Long live the captain! I’m really happy he has signed this new contract. It’s good news for Lewis and the club.”

Bayern plot €100m Kane bid

Bayern Munich are preparing a third bid for Harry Kane which could be worth more than €100million (£85m). L’Equipe claim Thomas Tuchel has decided it is the Tottenham striker or no-one this summer as he looks to reinstate a 4-2-3-1 formation with Kane at the front. Another new bid will therefore soon be submitted, worth an initial €90-95m (£77-81m) and could cross the €100m barrier.

