Transfer News: Roma pushing to complete signing of Lukaku, Dean Henderson very close joining Palace.

Roma pushing to complete signing of Lukaku.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Roma are pushing to complete the signing of Lukaku. The Italian Club want to complete the deal within 24 hours. Talks are advancing on the player’s side as Mourinho made contact. Salary coverage are being discussed before the deal will be wrapped up.

Dean Henderson very close joining Palace.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Dean Henderson is very close to joining Palace as full agreement have been reached between both clubs. Crystal Palace will sealed the deal with a package of 20 million pounds. Manchester United also inserted a sell on clause in the deal for Henderson.

West Ham completes official signing of Kudus.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Ham United have completed the official signing of Kudus from Ajax for a total package of €45m. The talented winger was keen on the move despite interest from Chelsea and other clubs.

