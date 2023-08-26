Transfer News: Roma chiefs to meet Chelsea over Lukaku; Arsenal want to sign Victor Nelsson

Roma chiefs to meet Chelsea over Lukaku

Roma vice president Ryan Friedkin and sporting director Tiago Pinto are flying to London for talks over the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sports. They will be at Stamford Bridge tonight to watch the game against Luton, which is live on Friday Night Football.

Lukaku himself is undecided on the move and has asked for more time to think over the weekend. As Sky Sports have previously reported, Roma want to sign him on loan – and Chelsea are now open to this proposition.

Man United ready to submit €25m bid for Leonardo

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport ( ForzaRoma), United are ready to offer Brazilian side Santos a fee of €25m (£21m) in order to secure the signing of Marcos Leonardo before the end of the transfer window. Serie A side AS Roma are also keen on the striker as they chase a potential move, yet it appears as though the Red Devils are making the first steps to bringing him to the Premier League.

Arsenal trying to sign Eric Garcia

Arsenal are now reportedly trying to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, who worked with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta at Manchester City. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in signing Eric Garcia from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. The report has claimed that Arsenal are looking a Garcia as a potential short-term replacement for Jurrien Timber. Timber, who joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window, could miss the rest of the season with a long-term injury. Football Transfers is reporting that Arsenal have made “an enquiry” about the £52,000-a-week ( SalarySport ) Spain international centre-back.

Arsenal want to sign Victor Nelsson

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal now reportedly want to sign Victor Nelsson, who has been linked with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur. According to Rudy Galetti, Arsenal want to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Nelsson from Galatasaray in the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist has reported on Twitter that Arsenal are looking to sign a new defender following the injury to Jurrien Timber.

