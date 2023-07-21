Transfer News: Riyad Mahrez completes medicals as new Al Ahli player; Hojlund to Man Utd update

Riyad Mahrez completes medicals as new Al Ahli player

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Riyad Mahrez have completed medical tests as a new Al Ahli player. He is joining the Saudi Arabian side for a package of €35m. The deal will soon be made official as medical tests have been completed.

Hojlund to Man Utd update

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has conceded that Rasmus Hojlund is likely to leave for Manchester United, according to the Mirror.

The striker has attracted the eye of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag after he was priced out of a move for top target Harry Kane.

Now, having signed Andre Onana on Thursday, the Dutchman is pushing for a fresh bid for Hojlund.

The Dane only arrived at Atalanta last summer, scoring nine goals in Serie A, but now United are ready to tempt the Italian side into selling.

And Gasperini has admitted he has no idea if he will be able to keep hold of the striker, though did insist any sale should be for no less than £70m.

Man Utd announce Onana transfer

Manchester United have announced the transfer of Andre Onana.

The goalkeeper, who replaces David De Gea after 12 years, arrives from Inter Milan for £47.2m

Man Utd are paying Inter Milan an initial fee of €51m (£43.8m), plus €4m (£3.4m) in potential add-ons.

Onana was pictured at Manchester Airport earlier today ahead of flying out to New York to join his new team-mates for the pre-season tour of the US.

De Gea Reject Inter Milan Contract Offer

According to Daily Records, David De Gea has rejected Inter Milan’s offer to replace André Onana at the club. De Gea is looking to secure an after-tax salary of €10M and turned down Inter’s advances when they proposed an annual wage of €5m.

His preference is a return to La Liga, but Saudi Arabia might be a more realistic option if he sticks to his wage demands.

