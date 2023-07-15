Transfer News: Rice set to complete £120m Arsenal transfer, PSG prepare €120m Osimhen bid

Rice set to complete £120m Arsenal transfer

Declan Rice’s move from West Ham to Arsenal will be finalized today, according to Sky Sports Germany. The England international is expected to head to the Emirates Stadium in a deal that could reach £105million, including add-ons.

A deal was reached over a week ago, with the medical also completed and personal terms agreed. However, the Gunners’ lawyers spent a significant period of time looking over the contract which prompted a delay in the signing being announced.

PSG prepare €120m Osimhen bid

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to launch a second bid of €120m for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.

The French champions had their initial offer of €100m for Osimhen rejected in June. While the new bid falls short of Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ valuation, it still surpasses the offers put forth by other interested clubs.

Reports indicate that Napoli value Osimhen at €150 million, a price tag that no other club is currently willing to meet. De Laurentiis, believing PSG to be the only team capable of affording the talented striker, has dismissed other suitors such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, all of whom have expressed interest in acquiring Osimhen’s services.

Leeds’ Kristensen joins Roma on loan

Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen has joined Roma on loan for the 2023/24 season. The 26-year-old joined Leeds last summer and made 30 appearances for the club, but could not help them to avoid Premier League relegation.

Kristensen joins Diego Llorente at the Stadio Olimpico after the Spanish defender also joined Jose Mourinho’s side on loan earlier this month.

Rangers striker Colak in Italy ahead of Parma move

Rangers striker Antonio Colak has arrived in Italy as he looks set to seal a move to Parma. The 29-year-old moved to Glasgow last July from Greek side PAOK for around £1.8m – signing a three year deal. He scored 18 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions last season but featured in just 11 league matches since Michael Beale took charge.

SportingAbimbola (

)