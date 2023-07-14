Transfer News: Rice Arsenal’s Move To Be Finalised Today, Chelsea In Advanced Cherki Talks

Rice Arsenal’s move to be finalised today

Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal will finally be signed and sealed later today. A deal between Arsenal and West Ham was agreed over a week ago and it’s thought Rice completed his medical last weekend.

Chelsea in advanced Cherki talks

After holding talks with Rayan Cherki’s representatives, Chelsea are now in direct club-to-club contact with Lyon over a summer transfer, according to Caught Offside. It is also noted that the French club want €50million (£42.7million) for Cherki, though Chelsea feel a deal could be done for closer to €40million (£35.2million).

Vlahovic set to snub Chelsea in order to join PSG

Juventus’ star striker Dusan Vlahovic is ready to snub interest from Chelsea in order to join Paris Saint-Germain. Juventus and Serbian striker Vlahovic has decided against a move to Chelsea, opting instead for a potential transfer to PSG, according to Alfredo Pedulla. Vlahovic’s preference lies with the French side, leading him to snub Chelsea’s advances.

Liverpool sign Mia Enderby, 18, from Sheffield United

Liverpool have signed England youth international Mia Enderby from Championship side Sheffield United. Details including the length of contract and transfer fee paid for the 18-year-old forward, who spent two seasons with the Blades, have not been disclosed.

