Transfer News: Rennes in talks to sign Matic, Chelsea working to finalize the signing of Caicedo.

Rennes in talks to sign Matic from Roma.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that French Club, Rennes are in talks to sign Matic from Roma. The Italian Club are ready to sell the midfielder as he wants to try a new experience in the French League. A fee of about €3m will be paid to Roma in order to finalize the move.

Chelsea working to finalize Caicedo deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are still working to finalize Caicedo deal with Brighton. Chelsea have reached agreement already with the player on personal terms and contract duration. The midfielder will sign his contract until June 2031 with option for a further season until 2032. The player was very keen on joining Chelsea as he rejected Liverpool offers.

Inter Milan seal deal with Monza for Carlos Augusto.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Inter Milan have sealed the deal with Monza for Carlos Augusto for a fee of €13m. He will replace Robin Gosens who will join Union Berlin.

