Transfer News: Real Madrid want Gabriel; Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Mbappe

Real Madrid want Gabriel

Real Madrid have registered their interest in signing Arsenal defender Gabriel as they search for a replacement after Eder Militao tore his cruciate ligament last week. But, according to the Mail, Gabriel is happy in north London and has already ignored some interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Mail also reports that Arsenal remain in talks with Besiktas about offloading Nicolas Pepe.

Ivan Toney open to joining Man United and Arsenal

According to Daily Mirror, Ivan Toney has hinted that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are teams which he’d be interested in joining once he returns from his eight-month betting ban. Toney, 27, is suspended from playing football until January of next year after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s gambling rules. The striker remains under contract with current club Brentford, although there’s been continued speculation that the Bees could face a fight to keep him in 2024.

Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Mbappe

BILD reports that Los Blancos are preparing a late bid in the transfer window to land their top target. The offer is claimed to be in the £100million range, with the hopes that a late move will stop any lengthy games played with PSG over an agreement. It remains to be seen whether that will put an end to things, but there still seems to be some twists and turns to come in the near future.

Man Utd and Bayern Munich plot bids for PSG star Marco Verratti

Signing Marco Verratti is a unique opportunity for Man Utd and Bayern after Luis Enrique told the Italian he is surplus to requirements. Veteran PSG midfielder Verratti, who has been at the club since 2012, has been told by new gaffer Enrique that he is surplus to requirements and that he is free to leave Parc des Princes this summer. Now, according to a report from French publication L’Equipe (h/t GFFN), Manchester United and Bayern Munich are plotting bids to capture the Italian midfielder’s signature.

