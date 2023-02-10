Transfer News: Real Madrid Is Interested In Erling Haaland, AC Milan Is Interested In Balogun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid Is Interested In Erling Haaland

﻿

Erling Haaland, a Norwegian striker currently playing for Manchester City, is supposedly scheduled to join Real Madrid in 2024.

Ever since he joined the Premier League, Erling Haaland has performed superbly. Real Madrid and Manchester City have a deal in place for the Norwegian striker to transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu after the upcoming campaign.

Erling Haaland, 22, will be able to resign from his contract in the summer of 2024 for a sum of money close to €200 million. And it’s unclear whether Florentino Perez will be willing to pay that much for his services.

AC Milan Is Interested In Balogun

Following his breakout season while on loan in France, AC Milan has revived interest in Arsenal prodigy Folarin Balogun.

It is hardly surprising that a lot of clubs have taken notice of Balogun’s performance.

His performances at the senior level have only strengthened Milan’s opinion of him.

