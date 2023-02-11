Transfer News: Real Madrid Is Interested In €100m France Striker, Liverpool Will Sell Matip

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid Is Interested In €100m France Striker

When the season is over, Real Madrid hopes to sign Randal Kolo Muani. Liverpool will be a rival for the 24-year-old French international.

Randal Kolo Muani is currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, Kolo Muani has been producing some impressive figures for them. Few fans would have even heard of him before this season, but it is currently anticipated that signing the French international might cost close to €100 million in transfer fees.

Kolo Muani, who is 24 years old, might make a fantastic long-term substitute for Benzema. Like the French icon, he is equally skilled at setting up his teammates as he is at scoring goals. However, it does seem like he is a little too unproven to pay a transfer fee that is even remotely close to €100 million to sign him.

Liverpool Will Sell Matip

In the summer, Liverpool will accept a £15 million bid for defender Joel Matip.

Matip has a history of injuries as well, so Liverpool might want to go with a more dependable young player.

Matip’s performance has been subpar this year, and it appears like his time at Anfield may be coming to an end.

