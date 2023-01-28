Transfer News: Real Madrid Is Interested In Dzeko And Icardi, West Ham Is Interested In Guendouzi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid Is Interested In Dzeko And Icardi

Edin Dzeko, a former attacker for Manchester City, and Mauro Icardi, a former striker for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have been named by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as players to enhance his team’s assault.

Injuries have hampered Karim Benzema’s campaign. Benzema only played 19 games this season by the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, who has 13 goals and 1 assist. Although Los Blancos have players like Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo among their ranks, Benzema cannot be directly replaced. The terrible play of Eden Hazard hasn’t made matters any simpler for Ancelotti.

West Ham Is Interested In Guendouzi

West Ham will compete with Aston Villa for Matteo Guendouzi.

The midfielder only recently made the permanent move to his current club, Marseille, after a fruitful loan.

However, the 23-year-performance old’s has garnered praise from England and senior France alike.

Guendouzi and Villa manager Unai Emery formerly played together at Arsenal, and West Ham is looking for reinforcements due to Tomas Soucek’s poor play and Lucas Paqueta’s adjustment issues after signing from Lyon.

