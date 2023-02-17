Transfer News: Real Madrid interested in Napoli winger, Chelsea to offer Mount in a bid for Felix.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid interested in Napoli winger.

Newcastle, Real Madrid, Man City and PSG are all interested in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, He’ll likely cost the best part of £100,000,000.

Chelsea to offer Mount in a bid for Felix.

Chelsea have offered Mason Mount to Atlético Madrid in a big to make Joao Félix’s stay at Stamford Bridge permanent.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are demanding for an excess of €100M in order to sell the Portuguese forward.

Also, Liverpool, Man City and Man United are all ready to pounce should Mason Mount refuse to sign a new contract at Chelsea.

Saudi Arabian investors joins race to buy Man Utd.

Saudi Arabian investors have entered the race to buy Manchester United.

They feel they can better the Qatari and Sir Jim’s bids.

Academy club reports Alonso’s sale to Barca.

Barcelona’s signing of Marcos Alonso from Chelsea has been reported to FIFA for FRAUD by his old academy club who claim they’re due £90,000 which they haven’t received yet.

oluwaniyi1 (

)