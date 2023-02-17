Transfer News: Real Madrid Interested In Dalot, Arsenal Want United Star Marcus Rashford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid interested in Man Utd’s Dalot

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The report claims the European champions are looking for a long-term successor to first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal and have turned their attentions to the Portugal international this summer.

The 23-year-old has been an impressive performer under Erik ten Hag this season, but his United contract runs out in the summer of 2024.

Arsenal tracking Man Utd goal-machine Marcus Rashford

According to Football Insider, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has expressed interest in signing Manchester United star Rashford in the summer, though the prospect of him moving to another Premier League rival seems unlikely.

Rashford, 25, has 21 goals and eight assists from 34 games across all competitions this season. The Red Devils triggered the option of another year on his contract, meaning it doesn’t expire until 2024, and plans to offer the in-form England attacker a new bumper deal.

Done deal: Michael Elias-Fernandes signs for Salisbury

Michael Elias-Fernandes has signed for Salisbury FC as a dual registration with Farnborough FC. The 23-year-old is a product of the Conquest Football Academy in Middlesex, Michael is a talented forward, and made his debut for Farnborough against Hitchin Town scoring two goals. He has previously played at Colchester, Hampton & Richmond and Whitehawk.

Ross will not become Motherwell boss

Jack Ross will not take up the role at Motherwell, despite being on the club’s shortlist, Sky Sports understands.

It is understood the timing was not right for the former Hibs and Sunderland boss to return to the dugout.

As reported earlier, the 46-year-old has been working on becoming a sporting director, following his departure from Dundee United last August.

Ian Holloway and Grant McCann remain on the club’s shortlist with interim boss Stuart Kettlewell also keen on the role, all as reported earlier.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Torino defender

Liverpool are reported to have held preliminary talks to sign Torino’s defender Perr Schuurs, according to Tuttosport, Football Italia.

The 23-year-old arrived from Ajax in the summer and has impressed with his performances this season. The Reds are set to face competition from Manchester United in their pursuit of the player.

Khalid311 (

)