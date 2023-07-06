Transfer News: Real Madrid Beat Barca To Sign Guler, Chelsea Told To Pay More Than £100m For Caicedo

Chelsea Told To Pay More Than £100m For Caicedo

According to the telegraph, Brighton want £100m+ for Moisés Caicedo this summer, following the benchmark set by Declan Rice’s pending move to Arsenal.

Real Madrid Beat Barca To Sign Guler

Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona to the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for €20m + add ons. Los Blancos sign a 6-year contract with the Turkish youngster.

Azpilicueta Says His Goodbye To Chelsea

César Azpilicueta says goodbye to Chelsea and their fans after 11 years at the club. His Contract was terminated and will now join one of Chelsea’s rivals, Atlético Madrid as revealed last week.

Xhaka Leaves Arsenal

An Agreement has been reached between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal for the signing of Granit Xhaka. Arsenal will receive €25m fee for Xhaka and Granit will sign until June 2028, five year deal.

Timber to undergo medical on Friday

Arsenal booked medical for Jurrien Timber on Friday. He will sign the contract until 2028 right after. It’s been Told Timber will travel to London later today then will undergo medical tests on Friday morning.

