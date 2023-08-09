Transfer News: Raya Set To Sign 5-Yr Deal On Thursday, Man City Not Giving Up On Paquetá

Raya Set To Sign 5-Yr Deal On Thursday: The Gunners have secured a major signing with goalkeeper David Raya. The Spanish shot-stopper is set to ink a five-year deal with Arsenal, with documents finalized and a medical examination scheduled within the next 24 hours. The club is expected to make an official statement soon, confirming the completion of the deal, which involves a fee close to £30 million. Raya’s addition promises to strengthen Arsenal’s defensive lineup.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Man City Not Giving Up On Paquetá: Manchester City and West Ham are not giving up on their pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá. Despite West Ham’s £70 million bid being rejected, both clubs continue discussions. West Ham is keen to retain Paquetá, but the player’s desire to join City adds intrigue. The possibility of including players in the deal is being explored, setting the stage for potential negotiations in the near future.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Fulham Pushing for Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is still training with the club, but Fulham is on a mission to make the transfer happen this week. Chelsea has made its stance clear, emphasizing that Hudson-Odoi, along with Lukaku and Ziyech, is not part of their plans. As Fulham ramps up its efforts, the outcome of this potential move remains uncertain.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Ross Barkley Returns to England: In a surprising turn of events, Ross Barkley has signed with Luton Town as a free agent. The midfielder’s move back to the Premier League has raised eyebrows, considering his departure from OGC Nice in June. This unexpected transfer adds depth and experience to Luton Town’s squad and marks Barkley’s journey back to English football.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

