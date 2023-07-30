Transfer News: Rasmus Set To Sign 5-Year Deal With Man Utd, Mane Close To Join Ronaldo Club Al Nassr

Rasmus Set To Sign 5-Year Deal With Man Utd

Rasmus Hojlund is set to sign a five-year contract at Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano claims United will have the option to extend the deal until 2029. It is claimed Erik ten Hag has spoken directly to the player more than three times. A fee of up to £72m was agreed between the Red Devils and Atalanta on Saturday.

Mane Close To Join Ronaldo Club Al Nassr

Senegalese striker, Sadio Mane is so close to completing his move to Cristiano Ronaldo club, Al Nassr from Bayern Munich. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sadio Mane will carry out his medical tests tomorrow, Monday in Dubai in order to finalize his move to Al Nassr. The player has already said goodbye to his Bayern Munich team mates as he left them.

Barcelona set to fast-track deal for Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda

Sport has reported that Barcelona’s intention is to intensify their pursuit of Ivan Fresneda by initiating negotiations with Real Valladolid. Despite the club’s relegation, the 18-year-old impressed last season, attracting interest from clubs in England, Italy, and Spain.

Fresneda’s €20m release clause remains in place but Barcelona are unwilling to meet that figure. Instead, the Sport has revealed that they aim to strike a deal for approximately half the amount, with additional incentives included. Barcelona remains optimistic about reaching an agreement and believes Fresneda would be receptive to a potential move to Camp Nou.

Forest in talks with Arsenal over Turner

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Arsenal over the signing of keeper Matt Turner.

Early suggestions indicate a gap in valuation while Forest are also edging closer to signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Talks continue over a loan with an obligation to buy.

It’s understood Forest are in the market to sign two keepers in this window.

PSG sign Barcelona keeper Tenas

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas on a three-year deal.

“I’m very happy to be joining this great club and to be part of the PSG goalkeeping family,” said Tenas.

The Spain U21 international came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy but failed to make a first-team appearance.

