Transfer News: Rashford reach agreement with United over new deal, Oriol Romeu set to join Barca

Rashford reach agreement with United over new deal

According to report by David Ornstein, Manchester United has successfully reached an agreement with England striker Marcus Rashford over a new five-year contract, which will eventually keep him at the club until 2028.

Ornstein also claimed in his report that Rashford had turned down more lucrative proposals from teams in the Premier League and Europe to stay at United, where he has always dreamed of winning major honours.

Oriol Romeu set to join Barca

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have completed the agreement to sign Oriol Romeu as new midfielder. He will be joining from Girona as deal has been agreed around €4.5million value + Pablo Torre loan.

Player medical test has reportedly been completed in Barcelona earlier today, he was authorized by his parent club, Girona. Finally, Fabrizio claimed that club statement is expected this week as Romeu will travel to USA for pre-season with Xavi’s team.

Chelsea planning to improve bid for Moisés Caicedo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will improve their bid for Moisés Caicedo this week. He said It’s not about “official” proposals as Chelsea and Brighton are discussing directly club to club; but proposal will be improved this week as Chelsea hope to get the deal done this week.

Oj_Gist (

)