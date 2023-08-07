Transfer News: Ramos completes PSG medicals, Chelsea still pushing to complete the signing of Deivid

Ramos completes PSG medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ramos have completed PSG medicals today. PSG agreed a €80m package (€65m fixed fee plus €15m add-ons) to sign Portuguese striker, Ramos from Benfica. PSG want to go for a loan deal first due to their Fair Play issues. Official announcement will be made this week as the deal has been confirmed.

Chelsea still pushing to complete the signing of Deivid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are still pushing to complete the signing of Deivid from Santos. They made a final bid of €20m to Santos in order to sign the talented striker. If the player officially joins Chelsea, he would be loaned out to French side, Strasbourg.

Chelsea to open talks to sign Tyler Adams soon.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are going to open talks with Leeds to sign American midfielder, Tyler Adams soon. The player has a relegation release clause of €20m in his deal.

