Transfer News: Qatar Submit Bid for Manchester United, Chelsea to offer Mount in a Swap Deal

Qatar bid for Manchester United

Manchester United has received an official bid from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the bid has officially been submitted for a 100 percent sale of Manchester United

Barca Announce Julian Araujo

FC Barcelona has announced the signing of Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy on a three-year half deal

Tyrone Mings signed a new contract

Aston Villa Central Back Tyrone Mings has signed a new contract with the club

Chelsea offer Mason Mount in a swap deal

Chelsea has offered English Midfielder Mason Mount to Atletico Madrid in an exchange for Portuguese star Joao Felix

Al Nasr approach Sergio Busquets

Saudi Arabia club Al Nasr has approached Spanish Midfielder Sergio Busquets on a potential during the summer transfer window. MLS Clubs have tried months ago including David Beckham’s side Inter Miami. The Decision is left for the Midfielder to decide his future whether to stay or leave

