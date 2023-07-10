Transfer News: Pulisic Set For Milan Medical This Week, Man United Wants £50M For Harry Maguire.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Pulisic Set For Milan Medical Today.

Christian Pulisic will be in Italy this week to undergo his AC Milan medical ahead of his move away from Chelsea.

He has a contract in place until June 2027 at Chelsea but according to new development, it’s just a matter of time before the deal is official.

(Source: FabrizioRomano)

Man United Wants £50M For Harry Maguire.

According to reports, Manchester United are understood to value Harry Maguire at £50m as a starting price. The Man United star is out of favour and not in the plans of the manager ahead of the new season so a move away is the best options for both parties. It remains to be seen which club will part with that amount of money for him.

(Source: ManUtdMEN)

Datro Fofana To Join Union Berlin.

David Datro Fofana is set to join Union Berlin on a season-long loan from Chelsea. No option to buy.

(Source: bild_union)

