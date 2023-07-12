Transfer News: Pulisic Set For Medical, Harry Maguire’s Asking Price From Man United Is £50 million

Pulisic Set For Medical

Christian Pulisic will undergo his AC Milan medical within the next 24 hours before departing Chelsea, according to reports from ESPN.

The American superstar was destined to depart the Premier League in the summer, and it appears AC Milan has prevailed in its pursuit of him.

Despite the Italian giants’ rejection of two of their offers, according to ESPN, he will soon have his physical in preparation for the transfer.

Harry Maguire’s Asking Price From Man United Is £50 million

According to reports, Harry Maguire, an England international, only started 16 games for Manchester United last season, and the team is eager to let him go. According to The Manchester Evening , Manchester United has set a £50 million price tag on the club’s captain.

Laporta Speaks On Victor Roque

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona president Laporta, has confirmed that Vitor Roque deal is done. In a statement by the Barcelona president, he said: “Vitor Roque deal is done and sealed. He’s Barça player”

“Deal is expected for 2024, then if we can anticipate depends on FFP — we expect many goals from Vitor”.

“He has his own style, so he can’t be compared to Ronaldo or Romario”.

