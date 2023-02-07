Transfer News: PSG Will Rival Barcelona For Silva, Real Madrid Is Still Interested In Bellingham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG Will Rival Barcelona For Silva

﻿

Paris Saint-Germain will rival Barcelona in the summer transfer market for Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.

Before the 2022–23 season, the Catalan giants were extensively linked with a bid for the Portuguese international as part of an €80 million transfer deal to bring him to Camp Nou.

Silva, a former star of AS Monaco, has played a significant role for the Premier League champions over the past several seasons, and Pep Guardiola has already expressed his desire to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva is rumoured to be examining his options because Guardiola is renowned for being brutal in selling players who wish to leave his team.

PSG is mulling a deal for Silva, who is now valued at less than €70 million.

Real Madrid Is Still Interested In Bellingham

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund remains a target for Real Madrid, but they would need the midfielder to specifically desire a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu due to concerns that they will not be able to compete financially with Liverpool or Manchester City.

Isthisreal1 (

)