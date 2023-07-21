Transfer News: PSG Wants Man United Top Target Hojlund, Bassey Prepares For Ajax Exit.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

PSG Wants Man United Top Target Hojlund.

PSG are interested in signing Rasmus Højlund. Luis Campos has been in talks with the Danish striker’s entourage for several weeks. The race for his signature is tough as Manchester United have already agreed terms with the player. Atalanta are asking €60M, for the striker who scored 9 goals in 32 Serie A games last season.

(Source: lequipe)

Bassey Prepare For Ajax Exit.

Calvin Bassey’s departure from Ajax is now looking more and more likely. Fulham are willing to pay £20m for the defender, who is open to leaving.

(Source: MikeVerweij)

Spalletti Turn Down Huge Al Ahli Offer.

Luciano Spalletti has turned down a huge offer from Al-Ahli SC. The Italian coach is Juventus’ priority for next season.

(Source: Santi_J_FM )

Nottingham Forest Submit Henderson Offer.

Nottingham Forest have submitted a loan offer to Manchester United for Dean Henderson and an offer to sign Anthony Elanga on a permanent deal.

(Source: FabrizioRomano)

