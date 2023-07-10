Transfer News: PSG Told To Sell Mbappe At All Cost, Man Utd Are Set To Table A Fresh Bid For Hojlund

PSG told to sell Mbappe at all cost

Regardless of the methods PSG uses to force Kylian Mbappe to leave, club great Leonardo has urged them to sell him this summer.

Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions are having an arm-wrestling match. A free agent in 2024 as a result of his refusal to utilize the contract’s optional year while simultaneously asserting that he does not want to be sold. Real Madrid are the undisputed favorites to sign the France international star when his contract does expire, but they may have to contend with Premier League clubs, with Arsenal in particular seen as having a chance to sign the 24-year-old.

Man Utd are set to table a fresh bid for Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund of Atlanta will soon receive a new offer from Manchester United as the race to recruit the dynamic Dane intensifies.

The talented 20-year-old was apparently wanted by the Serie A club for €60 million, and the Red Devils’ original offer of €40 million was turned down.

A well-known Italian transfer expert named Nicolo Schira claims that Erik ten Hag and colleagues are now preparing to make a new bid. Most likely, it will fall somewhere between what they are willing to spend and what Atlanta is seeking.

According to an exclusive report on Saturday, Hojlund and United have already agreed on the terms of a contract. As soon as a transfer fee is established, he may transfer to Old Trafford.

Resourceful (

)