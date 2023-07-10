Transfer News: PSG told to sell Mbappe at all cost, Al-Hilal Offer Lukaku £70.3M Deal

PSG told to sell Mbappe at all cost

Regardless of the methods PSG uses to force Kylian Mbappe to leave, club great Leonardo has urged them to sell him this summer.

Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions are having an arm-wrestling match. A free agent in 2024 as a result of his refusal to utilize the contract’s optional year while simultaneously asserting that he does not want to be sold. Real Madrid are the undisputed favorites to sign the France international star when his contract does expire, but they may have to contend with Premier League clubs, with Arsenal in particular seen as having a chance to sign the 24-year-old.

Al-Hilal Offer Lukaku £70.3M Deal.

Al-Hilal have offered Romelu Lukaku a £70.3M package over 3 years. They still hope to convince him to come even after he rejected their first approach. As it stands, the Saudi club are the only team willing to pay Chelsea’s £40m asking price.

Lukaku’s preference is to stay in Europe but he is considering his options.

Chelsea ‘hold talks’ with wonderkid to replace Mason Mount

Chelsea have reportedly held talks over signing Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki this summer as a potential Mason Mount replacement. The Blues have been focusing onoutgoings so far this summer, with Mount joined by the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek among others in leaving Stamford Bridge – but now Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to strengthen his squad.

SkillsB (

)