Transfer News: PSG Targets Chelsea’s Kepa, West Ham Frustrated With Arsenal’s Delay In Rice Deal.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

PSG Targets Chelsea’s Kepa.

PSG could be looking for a new goalkeeper with Chelsea’s Kepa being one of the names mentioned alongside De Gea and Lloris. New manager Luis Enrique is not a big fan of PSG’s current first choice goalkeeper so the club could look for a replacement in this summer’s transfer window.

[Source: lequipe]

West Ham Frustrated With Arsenal’s Delay In Rice Deal.

West Ham are growing increasingly frustrated with the delay in Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal. An agreement was reached 8 days ago and Rice has passed his medical but the documents have not yet been signed.

(Source: Sky Sports)

Yann-Aurel Bisseck Join Inter Milan.

Yann-Aurel Bisseck has signed for Inter from Aarhus GF. €7m fee. Five-year contract.

(Source: Inter)

Southampton Sign Shea Charles.

Southampton have signed Manchester City’s Shea Charles on a four-year contract.

Fee worth £10.5m rising to £15m in potential add-ons.

(Source: SouthamptonFC)

Chizzy_Reality (

)