Transfer News: PSG set to launch £85m Kane transfer bid, Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

PSG set to launch £85m Kane transfer bid

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to launch a £85m (€100m) bid for Harry Kane, according to RMC Sport.

They have already got in touch with Tottenham as they have shifted their primary target to the England international from Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Bayern Munich are also preparing an alternative offer and it has been reported that Kane prefers a move to the German champions.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional. United are willing to offer the German defender an ‘untouchable’ role in the first team and ‘a much higher salary’ to return to the Premier League – just one year after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Bayern plot €100m Kane bid

Bayern Munich are preparing a third bid for Harry Kane which could be worth more than €100million (£85m). L’Equipe claim Thomas Tuchel has decided it is the Tottenham striker or no-one this summer as he looks to reinstate a 4-2-3-1 formation with Kane at the front. Another new bid will therefore soon be submitted, worth an initial €90-95m (£77-81m) and could cross the €100m barrier.

Manchester United line up move for midfielder

Manchester United are already lining up a move for their next transfer target as they close in on a deal for Andre Onana. According to Calcio Mercato, the Red Devils could reach an agreement with Inter Milan in the next 24-48 hours for the Cameroonian shot-stopper. Both clubs want the deal to be finalised by the weekend so that they can then pursue other players on the market. The report adds that United will then turn their attention towards Sofyan Amrabat, whom they have been heavily linked with over the past fortnight.

