Transfer News: PSG Refuse To Sell Marquinhos To Al Nassr, Musah To Complete Milan Move Next Week.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

PSG Refuse To Sell Marquinhos To Al Nassr.

PSG have closed the door to any possible exit for Marquinhos. They have refused any approaches from Al-Nassr to sign the Brazilian defender in the last few weeks. PSG are keen to keep Marquinhos and will hope that their captain don’t push for an exit from the club.

(Source: RMCsport )

Musah To Complete Milan Move Next Week.

Yunus Musah is scheduled to travel to Milan at the start of next week to complete his move to AC Milan. An official offer of €18M plus €2M add ons will be made tonight/tomorrow and then the two clubs will exchange documents.

(Source: MatteMoretto)

Porto Sign Nico Gonzalez.

Porto have signed Nico González from Barcelona for €8.5m. The midfielder joins the Portuguese side on a five-year contract and will hope to revive his career at the club next season.

(Source: FC Porto)

