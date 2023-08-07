Transfer News: PSG reach agreement for Ramos deal, Angelo to leave Chelsea on loan to Strasbourg.

PSG reach agreement for Ramos deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed PSG have reached an agreement for Ramos deal with Benfica for a total fee of about €80m (€65m fixed fee plus €15m add-ons.) The deal will be a loan move with obligation to buy due to PSG Fair Play issues. The Portuguese striker was wanted by Ocampos and he would undergo medical tests next week after documents are signed.

Angelo to leave Chelsea on loan to Strasbourg.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Angelo will leave Chelsea on loan to join French side, Strasbourg. The Brazilian winger performed excellently during pre-season but Mauricio Pochettino will take him on loan in order to have more playing time as he is a player for the future.

Monaco in talks to sign Denis Zakaria.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Monaco are in talks to sign Denis Zakaria from Juventus. Both clubs are still negotiating in order to reach an agreement on Zakaria deal. The midfielder is out of Allegri’s plan and could leave this summer.

