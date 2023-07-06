Transfer News: PSG Prepared To Sell Kylian Mbappe; Man Utd table £39m offer for Andre Onana
PSG Prepared To Sell Mbappe
PSG are ready to hold talks with any club for the sale of Kylian Mbappé. There is no veto against Real Madrid.
Man Utd table £39m offer for Andre Onana
Manchester United have reportedly tabled a £39m verbal offer for Andre Onana, with the Inter goalkeeper eager to seal a transfer to Old Trafford. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have stepped up their pursuit of the Cameroonian goalkeeper and have submitted a verbal proposal of £39m, including add-ons, to Inter. However, the offer is not close to the £50m (€60m) valuation set by Inter and hence there is no agreement between the two clubs.
Tottenham Offer Kane Improved Deal
Tottenham have made a huge new contract offer to Harry Kane that would significantly improve his £200,000-a-week salary.
The striker has no intention of signing it while the transfer window is open.
Arsenal agree £38.5m for Timber
Arsenal have agreed a £38.5million fee with Ajax for defender Jurrien Timber, writes Simon Collings. The Gunners are set to pay £34.2m upfront and a further £4.3m in add-ons for the 22-year-old. Timber is now set to undergo a medical at Arsenal and finalising personal terms with him will be no issue.
Macrrio (
)