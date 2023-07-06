Transfer News: PSG Prepared To Sell Kylian Mbappe; Chelsea agree deal to sign Ishe Samuels-Smith

PSG Prepared To Sell Mbappe

PSG are ready to hold talks with any club for the sale of Kylian Mbappé. There is no veto against Real Madrid.

Chelsea agree deal to sign Samuels-Smith

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Everton teenager Ishe Samuels-Smith for close to £4m, bringing in the youngster on a three-year deal. The 17-year-old has been at Everton throughout his young xareer so far, rising through the ranks to represent the club at Under-18 and Under-21 level. The defender has featured in first team squads but has not made an appearance for the senior side, despite being so highly-rated he has played for England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 level. The Athletic report that the Manchester-born youngster will continue his footballing education in west London and will be hoping he can make an impression on new manager Mauricio Pochettino, although he will first link-up with the youth teams at Chelsea.

Stoke City sign ex-Sheffield United & Aston Villa defender

Stoke City have made their first signing of the summer by bringing in Republic of Ireland international defender Enda Stevens following his departure from Sheffield United. The 32-year-old full-back has signed a one-year contract with the Potters. “Enda is a really strong addition,” said technical director Ricky Martin. “He knows the standards required to succeed in the Championship.”

