Transfer News: PSG open to offers for Neymar amid Barca interest, Sociedad in talks to sign Tierney

PSG open to offers for Neymar amid Barca interest

According to ESPN, Neymar has been transfer listed by PSG following reports of the Brazilian’s desire to depart Paris this summer. The 31-year-old signed for the Parisians in 2017 but has been persistently linked with a move to England and Spain ever since. While no move ever materialized, reports have now indicated that PSG are willing to listen to offers for Neymar.

ESPN has also reported that Barcelona are his top suitors although the report has revealed that there is an internal debate going on as to whether the club should sign him. While many have argued in favour of the move, others, including Xavi, have argued against it which complicates the matter. ESPN further disclosed that Neymar is willing to make compromises, including reducing his wages, to secure a return to Camp Nou.

Sociedad in talks to sign Tierney

Football Scotland has reported that Real Sociedad has submitted a bid to secure Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney on loan this summer but needs to persuade the Scottish international. The former Celtic star has slipped down the pecking order following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival, leading to limited game-time. As a result, speculations have arisen regarding Tierney’s potential departure this summer.

Though Newcastle United were initially regarded as a potential suitor, their interest has not yet manifested. But Football Scotland has revealed that Real Sociedad have initiated contact with Arsenal, aiming to capitalize on their offer. The LaLiga club can offer Champions League football and believe that they can convince him, with the North Londoners open to a deal. The report has further revealed that discussions are ongoing over a potential loan with an option to buy at around €25m.

Hodgson: Guaita wants to leave Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has asked to leave the club as he is “disenchanted” with the Eagles. The Palace manager has confirmed that Sam Johnstone is his No 1 goalkeeper with Remi Matthews as back-up, with Jack Butland leaving for Rangers earlier this summer.

Hodgson told Viaplay: “Johnstone is the only goalkeeper of them all as Guaita is disenchanted with the club.

“He has made it clear that he would like to move on. He has been refusing to play in our games so far. The complication is of course that he has a year’s contract.

“It’s up to the club to decide, not him. The current situation is that he doesn’t want to be here and compete with Sam Johnstone.”

